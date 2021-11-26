Athlete of the week: Bennington’s Dylan Mostek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dylan Mostek isn’t a stranger to state championships and earning the athlete of the week. After last winning the weekly award in May before he won a second state title in the 4x100 relay Dylan is once again a state champ and the athlete of the week. This time it’s in football after running for 218 yards Monday in the Class B game against Aurora.

That performance put him into territory no other running in the state has reached. He finished the season with 3,090 yards which is the most all-time in any class in the state. A big increase over his 700-yard performance last year when he was not the featured back in the Badgers offense.

His performance was highlighted by a 57-yard touchdown and an 89-yard touchdown. Bennington won 42-14 at Memorial Stadium in front of close to 5,000 fans. Dylan will be visiting Nebraska next week as interest from colleges is picking up.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.