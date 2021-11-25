Advertisement

Surprise homecoming for Grand Island Marine at Eppley Airfield

By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arrival after arrival at Eppley Field, families are reunited.

Every Thanksgiving homecoming is special, so how do you make these moments unforgettable?

The Cook’s started with a plan to surprise their son.

“He’s just expecting me,” Tim Cook said. “But unbeknownst to him, I’m bringing along the wife and his adopted sister.”

“I don’t think he has a clue,” Jewelie Cook said. “He knows I have a job and he knew it was probably gonna be hard for me to leave Grand Island, which is where we’re from, so I couldn’t be here to pick him up.”

So when USMC Cpl. Tanner Cook met his dad in Terminal A at Eppley Airfield, he didn’t see his mom, or his sister, coming.

“They definitely caught me off guard,” Tanner Cook said.

An Osprey mechanic out of Marine Corp Air Station New River, Tanner now has his eyes - and stomach - set on a home-cooked thanksgiving feast, starting with his favorite, his mom’s green bean casserole.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

Latest News

Camille Metoyer Moten remembers when she first developed a passion for singing, she's come a...
Knicely Done: Gifted to Sing
New Visions Homeless Services in Council Bluffs partnered with local volunteers to prepare for...
Council Bluffs business, volunteers give back to community as holiday season kicks off
One Marine got a special holiday surprise when he thought just his dad was picking him up for...
Family surprises Marine at Eppley Airfield amid busy Thanksgiving travel
Two Nebraska families have filed complaints after a roofing company in Papillion has stalled...
Nebraska customers experiencing cloudy sunroom deals