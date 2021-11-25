Surprise homecoming for Grand Island Marine at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arrival after arrival at Eppley Field, families are reunited.

Every Thanksgiving homecoming is special, so how do you make these moments unforgettable?

The Cook’s started with a plan to surprise their son.

“He’s just expecting me,” Tim Cook said. “But unbeknownst to him, I’m bringing along the wife and his adopted sister.”

“I don’t think he has a clue,” Jewelie Cook said. “He knows I have a job and he knew it was probably gonna be hard for me to leave Grand Island, which is where we’re from, so I couldn’t be here to pick him up.”

So when USMC Cpl. Tanner Cook met his dad in Terminal A at Eppley Airfield, he didn’t see his mom, or his sister, coming.

“They definitely caught me off guard,” Tanner Cook said.

An Osprey mechanic out of Marine Corp Air Station New River, Tanner now has his eyes - and stomach - set on a home-cooked thanksgiving feast, starting with his favorite, his mom’s green bean casserole.

