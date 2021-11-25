Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold & blustery Thanksgiving morning but there is warmth returning soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The strong wind is still with us early on this Thanksgiving morning and now there is some cold air to go along with it. Air temperatures in the 20s this morning feel like 5 to 15 degrees thanks to the strong north wind. Thankfully the wind will decrease all day today but it will still be a struggle to warm.

Thursday Wind Chill (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

As the wind lightens up this afternoon, air temperatures will warm into the mid 30s. This is the coldest day we’ll have the rest of the month.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

We’re right back in the 50s by Friday afternoon with some spots west of the metro hitting the 60s! Small showers chances Saturday morning will help keep us a bit cooler but still above average. Northwest wind gusts will hit 40 mph by the afternoon Saturday though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

