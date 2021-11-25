Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 31-year-old man was booked into Douglas County after police responded to reports of a cutting Thursday morning.

Kevin Buczkowski, 31, was arrested for one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The three victims were taken to Bergan Mercy hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after officers arrived at the Camelot Village Apartments and found all three suffering from multiple cutting wounds according to the release.

Officers were told that the “victims were cut during a disturbance over rent.”

BREAKING: Three people seriously injured in cutting
