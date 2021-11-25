Omaha bakery bustling during Thanksgiving rush

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bubbly Tart bakery near 30th and Leavenworth is busy this Wednesday - the day before Thanksgiving.

Bakers inside hurriedly prepare treats for those last-minute holiday shoppers, looking for something sweet to place on their table this Thanksgiving.

“We have a ton of pies down here,” owner Chelsie Schroeder tells 6 News. “Sour cream apple, pecan, pumpkin, French silk, we also have a salted caramel cheesecake, pumpkin cheese cake, bunch of bars and brownies.”

The days leading up to now have been almost overwhelming, but Wednesday is the home stretch before closing up shop for the holiday.

“We actually made over 300 pies for pre-order, so we have a ton of people coming in.,” Schroeder says. “We made a ton of pumpkin pies, 100 or so of those, my favorite is our sour cream apple, it’s a recipe that my grandma made me.”

This is the bakery’s first holiday season in their new location, after moving from The Switch near 35th and Farnam.

Their fanbase has grown throughout the pandemic, but busy days like Wednesday are worth it.

“I am so thankful everyday for the community and all the support I’ve received, I couldn’t have done, couldn’t have done it without anyone, without Omaha so I’m really lucky.”

Schroeder says supporting small and local businesses, especially around the holidays, does more than you can imagine.

“You’re supporting a family’s who’s then going to support their children or they can go on vacation next year that they wanted to go on or they can buy a new TV or the kids can get a new toy, it’s supporting a family not some giant corporation.”

