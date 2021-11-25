Advertisement

Omaha bakery bustling during Thanksgiving rush

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bubbly Tart bakery near 30th and Leavenworth is busy this Wednesday - the day before Thanksgiving.

Bakers inside hurriedly prepare treats for those last-minute holiday shoppers, looking for something sweet to place on their table this Thanksgiving.

“We have a ton of pies down here,” owner Chelsie Schroeder tells 6 News. “Sour cream apple, pecan, pumpkin, French silk, we also have a salted caramel cheesecake, pumpkin cheese cake, bunch of bars and brownies.”

The days leading up to now have been almost overwhelming, but Wednesday is the home stretch before closing up shop for the holiday.

“We actually made over 300 pies for pre-order, so we have a ton of people coming in.,” Schroeder says. “We made a ton of pumpkin pies, 100 or so of those, my favorite is our sour cream apple, it’s a recipe that my grandma made me.”

This is the bakery’s first holiday season in their new location, after moving from The Switch near 35th and Farnam.

Their fanbase has grown throughout the pandemic, but busy days like Wednesday are worth it.

“I am so thankful everyday for the community and all the support I’ve received, I couldn’t have done, couldn’t have done it without anyone, without Omaha so I’m really lucky.”

Schroeder says supporting small and local businesses, especially around the holidays, does more than you can imagine.

“You’re supporting a family’s who’s then going to support their children or they can go on vacation next year that they wanted to go on or they can buy a new TV or the kids can get a new toy, it’s supporting a family not some giant corporation.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol
Prosecutors drop 33 more cases due to evidence room thefts
A 42-year-old sex trafficking suspect made his first appearance in court on Wednesday as local,...
Omaha Police crack down on child sex trafficking as suspect makes first court appearance
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends Senate campaign
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Nov. 24 COVID-19 update: Another 300+ cases in Douglas County