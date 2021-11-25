Nebraska residents experiencing cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company

MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Nebraska families have paid a total of almost $90,000 to a roofing company for new sunrooms but have since been left with unfinished projects and complaints.

After shedding light on these complaints, 6 News sparked an investigation to see if the customers would get any of that money back.

The Stock family house has changed some since it was built in 1867 and their newest addition has been unsettling.

“I’m angry about it and I’m hurt because I trusted somebody and they didn’t follow through on what they said they were going to do,” said Lindy Stock.

Lindy said they have been paying Papio Roofing in thirds since March 15 for a new sunroom totaling $42,000.

Their most recent payment, on June 3, completed nearly 90% of the total cost for the sunroom but the Stock’s haven’t received much work for their money.

“We shouldn’t have given them that check,” Jim Stock said. “We should have said not until the building was laying here on the ground.”

In Papillion, Ray Higgins is dealing with a similar situation.

“He said the sunroom would be done by the middle or late August,” Higgins said.

After paying $47,000, or 60%, Higgins got a base deck for what he thought would be a better living sunroom.

“Never during our conversation on March 31 did they tell me we’re no longer Better Living Dealers,” he said.

Since Aug. 19, Higgins said no work has been done and that he’s demanded a refund from Papio Roofing.

“I got $1,000,” Higgins said.

Former Papio Roofing partner Eric Schakenberg says another manufacturer had been lined up and apologizes for any misunderstanding. He told 6 News that “we’re not bad guys, we did not intend to mislead or take money from anyone but it’s a supply chain issue.”

“Where did it go? What did they use the money for? It wasn’t used for what it was intended for or else I would be sitting in my sunroom by now,” Higgins said.

Schakenberg said beyond work, customer-received money went on to pay company overhead like payroll, fuel, and materials.

“I would like it back so I can finish my project,” Higgins said.

The remaining partner of Papio Roofing Jeremy Eickhoff sent 6 News an email today he has secured funds and the two customers with incomplete sunrooms will have refunds early next week.

Homeowners said that would clear a big cloud hanging over their dream addition.

“Sun but no sunroom that we paid for,” said Lindy Stock.

The current owner of Papio Roofing blames the incomplete work on skyrocketing material costs and delivery delays caused by the pandemic.

However, the Better Business Bureau is investigating and the customers said that they have filed complaints with the Nebraska Attorney General.

