Knicely Done: Gifted to Sing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Camille Metoyer Moten remembers way back when she first developed a passion for singing.

“I started singing when I was very young, before I knew songs so I would make them up,” she explained in an interview with 6 News. “I would sing about the furniture in the house and stuff like that.”

Choir singing and musicals eventually followed and specialized training in different genres of music at a school in New Orleans.

Since then Camille has shared her talent at various venues in Omaha including almost 35 years on stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

“All of us at the Omaha Community Playhouse are so grateful because Camille has been on stage here at the playhouse and donated her time and performances to help us with fundraising events and serves on our Board of Directors. She’s a dear friend to many here. And I know if you haven’t met her yet she’s going to be one of yours.”

The upcoming Omaha Community Playhouse concert “Christmas in my Heart” features Camille in the intimate Howard Drew Theatre. Selections will include familiar Christmas songs with Camille’s personal touch.

“It’s like what the composer intended but with a little of my own take on it,” she explained. “Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ and so this whole performance is very special to me because I get the opportunity to sing about my faith in a way to people who may not even have that faith base but they appreciate what Christmas is and so I’m just loving that opportunity.”

Camille embraced her faith in 2012 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“My first response was okay Lord how you’re going to deal with this one,” she said.

The treatment included surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy but it didn’t deter Camille.

“I sang bald-headed and I actually kind of was okay being bald because I was never late anywhere because I didn’t have to do my hair,” she said with a laugh. “There were a lot of things about it and then you know I came out on the other side just fine like I knew I would.”

Camille’s opening night for “Christmas in my Heart” is Friday, Nov. 26, and the concerts continue through Dec. 23.

“It will be a wonderful entertaining, spiritual, inspiring, lovely evening,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

