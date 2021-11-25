Huskers fans donate thousands of dollars for a community bet at the request of Milt Munson who died last week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another example of what Nebraska football means to its fans and how willing the fans are willing to give money to a worthy cause. Milt Munson who lived in Hastings died last week, and his obituary that was printed in the Hastings Tribune is a piece of work, it was written by one of his son’s Todd Munson.

“The grim reality of the Nebraska Cornhuskers finishing yet another season with a losing record proved to be too much to bear for Milton Andrew Munson, who decided he’d seen enough of this world during the team’s recent bye week. The Huskers may not have sent him into the afterlife with a victory but at least they didn’t lose. And sometimes, that’s the best you can hope for.”

It also says, “In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa.”

This part of the obituary has taken on a life of its own thanks to Josh Peterson at KOZN-AM and Jack Mitchell at KILN-AM in Lincoln. The two men started a push to raise money for the irresponsible bet, but it was so well received the plan changed. As of Wednesday night, more than $7,000 was collected through a go fund me page and with the help of Milt’s family they have decided to bet at least $1000 on the Huskers Friday. With the majority of the proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska. Plus if the Huskers win and the bet hits, the winnings will also be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska.

