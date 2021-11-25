Advertisement

Eppley Airfield reporting pre-pandemic number of holiday travelers

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions of Americans are preparing to travel to see friends and family for this holiday weekend as the day before Thanksgiving marks the busiest travel day of the year.

And that’s no different for Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

The Omaha Airport Authority says that they expect around 166,000 passengers to come through Omaha between Wednesday and Sunday.

That’s a major difference from last year when travel numbers were historically low, only 73,000.

This year, travel numbers more reflect those of pre-pandemic levels — they were reportedly 172,000 passengers that traveled through Omaha in 2019.

Eppley Airfield officials advise those who are traveling to be prepared and give themselves plenty of time at the airport.

“That’s another thing we’d encourage,” said Steve McCoy of the Omaha Airport Authority. “Because there are a lot of travelers this time of year and a lot who haven’t probably flown during the pandemic, we’d strongly encourage people just remember that plan ahead, and bring your patience with you when you come to the airport and get on your flight.”

Per federal law, masks are required at all times in the airport and on flights.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

Latest News

28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed
Sunroom decorations
Nebraska residents experiencing cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
The Nebraska State Patrol reports that their new fingerprint-based technology is a...
NSP’s new fingerprint technology deemed a ‘game-changer’ for police
Omaha's Eppley Airfield is experiencing a holiday rush that matches pre-pandemic levels,...
Eppley Airfield experiencing pre-pandemic holiday travel