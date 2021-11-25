Eppley Airfield reporting pre-pandemic number of holiday travelers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions of Americans are preparing to travel to see friends and family for this holiday weekend as the day before Thanksgiving marks the busiest travel day of the year.

And that’s no different for Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

The Omaha Airport Authority says that they expect around 166,000 passengers to come through Omaha between Wednesday and Sunday.

That’s a major difference from last year when travel numbers were historically low, only 73,000.

This year, travel numbers more reflect those of pre-pandemic levels — they were reportedly 172,000 passengers that traveled through Omaha in 2019.

Eppley Airfield officials advise those who are traveling to be prepared and give themselves plenty of time at the airport.

“That’s another thing we’d encourage,” said Steve McCoy of the Omaha Airport Authority. “Because there are a lot of travelers this time of year and a lot who haven’t probably flown during the pandemic, we’d strongly encourage people just remember that plan ahead, and bring your patience with you when you come to the airport and get on your flight.”

Per federal law, masks are required at all times in the airport and on flights.

