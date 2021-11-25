Advertisement

Cedar Falls man to celebrate Thanksgiving in space

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man will celebrate Thanksgiving in space.

Raja Chari is aboard the International Space Station. He’s alongside three other astronauts.

SpaceX took off earlier this month. And this year, Thanksgiving will look a little different for them, especially the food.

NASA released a video on its YouTube channel in which the astronauts talked about spending the holiday in space aboard the ISS.

For food, the group said it has potatoes, candied yams, and roasted turkey.

During their mission, Chari and the other astronauts will conduct research in areas like materials science, health technologies and more.

During the video (see below), they also shared their special traditions for Thanksgiving Day.

“So typically at my family Thanksgiving, we’ll go around the table and say what we’re thankful for,” Chari said. “So I’ll probably call in and do that remotely.”

The astronauts also say they have a treadmill up in space.

Chari said instead of the Turkey Trot, he’ll put on a colorful headband and do his part in space.

For more on Raja Chari, see his astronaut biography here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Omaha homeowners raise concerns again about undermined street
Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed

Latest News

Omaha man spends nearly 30 Thanksgivings giving back to the community
Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured
BREAKING: Three people seriously injured in cutting
BREAKING: Three people seriously injured in cutting
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids