Algona Officer fires gun; high speed pursuit ensues

One officer discharged his firearm as a result of circumstances upon arrival.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police Officers responded to a disturbance at a Super 8 Motel in Algona Thursday morning at approximately 12:15 am.

One officer discharged his firearm as a result of circumstances upon arrival. A high-speed pursuit emerged with the suspect until the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The officer that fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Division of Criminal Investigation conducts an independent investigation into the shooting.

No officers were injured.

