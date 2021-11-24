Wednesday Nov. 24 COVID-19 update: Another 300+ cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

Iowa Department of Public Health updated its county-by-county data this week on Wednesday. As of data collected through Tuesday, Pottawattie County had a 16% after a decline to 15.1% last week; with 296 positive tests confirmed in the last seven days; by comparison, the state’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.8%, up from 10.2% reported last week.

The county was showing a slight increase in its vaccination rate — 56% — among those ages 12 and older, according to IDPH data. That amounts to 47.4% of the county’s total population.

There were 11 more COVID-19 patients in county hospitals this week compared to last week. Of those 36 patients, seven were fully vaccinated: two ages 50-59, two ages 60-69, two ages 70-79, and one at least 80 years old. There were 14 COVID-19 patients in county ICUs. Ages 50-59 were still the largest group of hospitalizations — 12 patients, two of whom were vaccinated.

IDPH was also reporting there were 11.34% of hospital beds available, up from 8.5% the week prior, though one less ICU bed. In total, there were 22 in-patient beds and three ICU beds available in the county.

The county has lost two more people to COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the death toll to 213. The state’s death toll is 849.

Lincoln-Lancaster update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death on Wednesday: a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated has died, bringing the death COVID-19 toll there to 326.

LLCHD also reported an additional 128 COVID-19 cases, for a community total of 44,191 cases.

Local hospitals there are caring for 94 COVID-19 patients, 17 of them on ventilators.

Currently, 61.5% of all eligible Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday updated its data on hospital capacity as well as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations.

CASES: Most notably among this week’s report was an increase in mutiple variant cases, not just the delta variant. DHHS reported an additional 6,209 cases of COVID-19 since last week — 504 of them variants: 460 delta, 36 alpha (U.K.), and one gamma (Brazil) — bringing the total number of verified cases for the state to 305,359, including 7,467 variant cases.

As of Sunday, the state’s positivity had risen to 12.1%, up from 11.8% reported last week; it was 10.3% at the beginning of November and 9.4% about a month ago. The state reported that 66,788 COVID-19 tests had been administered in the past week — that’s 3,511 more tests than were administered last week; whereas last week’s total was only 545 more than the week prior.

DEATHS: DHHS reported 34 COVID-19 deaths since the week prior, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,627. Last week, 62 COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state; a month ago, there were 10.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department reported 36 more COVID-19 hospitalizations this week after a decrease of big increase a week ago and a decrease the week prior. At 513 patients, it’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients reported since early January.

According to the DHHS dashboard, as of Tuesday, there were 339 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 250 reported last week, but up from 275 reported the week prior. But there were 43 more adult patients in ICUs: 163 up from 120 reported last week. The state also reported 11 pediatric COVID-19 patients, up four from the previous week. No pediatric COVID-19 ICU patient data was available Tuesday.

Overall hospital occupancy, which is based on staffing levels, stayed about the same for all adult patients but improved for pediatric patients across the state this week. Last week, 79% of 3,228 adult beds were occupied, while 71% of 237 pediatric beds were filled. As of Tuesday, 78% of 3,220 adult beds were occupied, while 66% of 238 pediatric beds were full.

More adult ICU beds were also available this week, but fewer pediatric beds. As of Tuesday, 82% (of 492) adult beds were filled, compared with 86% (of 476) adult beds occupied last week; and 83% (of 189) pediatric ICU beds were available, compared with 78% (of 189) pediatric beds filled last week.

VACCINATIONS: Currently, 69.75% of Nebraskans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated — a 0.3% increase from last week. There were 24,882 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the past week, according to the DHHS data.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGHS: No new breakthrough data was available this week.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed 305 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the local total positive cases reported to 92,158. The latest confirmed cases bring the seven-day average up 10 to 237 cases — once more hitting a high not seen since January.

The local death toll stands at 853.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Tuesday afternoon, local hospitals were 89% full with 159 beds available, down from 201 available two days prior but up from 103 reported Friday. ICU beds were 89% full, with 35 beds still available, down from 40 reported two days earlier.

Local hospitals were caring for 16 more patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the county to 262, up from 246 a day earlier and 215 reported Friday. The number of ICU patients rose to 88 — eight of them pediatric patients — from 75 two days before; 57 patients were reported Friday. Of the current patients, 41 are on ventilators — three more than reported the day prior.

Additionally, two adults are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

DCHD also called attention to the high capacity of pediatric patients in local hospitals. While only six are COVID-19 patients, the health department noted in its report Tuesday that pediatric ICU beds were 91% full as of Monday afternoon with 12 beds available.

Kansas health official: COVID cases rising ahead of holiday

(AP) - A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings. Nielsen said the state is now seeing more than 1,000 cases a day.

Nielsen told the governor’s Safer Classrooms Workgroup on Tuesday that the state’s vaccination rate for youth ages 12-17 has consistently been about seven percentage points below the national rate.

Fifty-four percent of all Kansans are fully vaccinated, which puts Kansas in the bottom half of all states and territories

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

DCHD has no clinics planned for the rest of the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse reminded residents Tuesday that they are also able to get vaccinated at area pharmacies.

MONDAY, NOV. 29

4-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School , located at 1616 S. 120th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School, located at 3802 Redick. Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Noon-4 p.m. at Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at R.M. Marrs Magnet Middle School , located at 56919 S. 19th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, located at 6143 Whitmore St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center , located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Bryan Middle School , located at 8210 S. 42nd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School, located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Millard North Middle School, located at 2828 S. 139th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Noon-5 p.m. at Christmas in the Village at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2602 N. 24th St. – All vaccines available.

MONDAY, DEC. 6

4-7 p.m. at Andersen Middle School, located at 15404 Adams St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, November 22, 2021

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:

TUESDAY NOV. 30

5-7 p.m. at Plattsmouth Middle School, located at 1724 Eighth Ave.

THURSDAY DEC. 2

4-6 p.m. at Weeping Water Public Schools, located 204 W. O St.

FRIDAY DEC. 3

4-7 p.m. at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S. 216th St.

MONDAY DEC. 6

3-5 p.m. at Springfield Community Center , 104 Main St.

4-6 p.m. at Bellevue Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive

TUESDAY DEC. 7

4-6 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista South High School, 10799 NE-370

THURSDAY DEC. 9

4:30-6:30 p.m. at Conestoga High School, 8404 42nd St., Murray, Neb.

MONDAY DEC. 13

1-3 p.m. at Louisville Public Schools, 202 W. Third St.

Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

