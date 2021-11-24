Advertisement

Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - Officials have identified three people killed in a northwest Nebraska plane crash.

The Star-Herald reports the local coroner on Tuesday named the victims of the Sunday crash as 44-year-old Dr. Matthew Bruner, his 21-year-old son Noah Bruner, and 19-year-old Gering resident Sydnee Brester.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The agency says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

Dr. Matthew Bruner was the chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center. Brester was a freshman at Western Nebraska Community College.

