USDA invests $4 million in 14 Nebraska communities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $4 million into rural Nebraska communities to improve critical community infrastructure.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Kim Martini, the Rural Development Acting State Director for Nebraska.

The projects receiving funds include:

Spencer Community Economic Development will use a $31,700 grant to purchase and install an electronic digital sign and concrete gathering space off main street. The new sign and concrete gathering space will replace a grass lot with plastic signage. This project will benefit 455 residents.

Lynch Rural Fire District will use a $47,400 grant to purchase two fire and rescue utility vehicles with specially designed work beds and equipment to better respond to fire emergencies. This project will benefit 639 residents.

Superior Historic Re-Development Inc. will use a $150,000 loan and a $50,000 grant to install a heating ventilation and air conditioning system in the Superior Auditorium to provide local residents with a venue that can be used year-round. This project will benefit 1,957 residents.

The village of Chambers will use a $20,000 grant to purchase and install an electronic digital sign on main street to help provide important messages to the community, specifically the elderly community and others without internet access. This project will benefit 268 residents.

The Farnam Rural Fire District will use a $50,000 grant to help purchase a Jaws of Life machine, a patient monitor and related equipment, new bunker gear and an air pack. This project will benefit 375 residents.

The city of Peru will use a $520,000 loan to make essential street repairs for roads effected by flooding in 2019. This project will benefit 1,083 residents.

The Peru Housing Authority will use a $40,800 grant to purchase an electric cot, a monitor, and a defibrillator for the city’s ambulance. This project will benefit 865 residents.

Beaver City will use a $37,600 grant to purchase three backup generators to be placed in the community center/storm shelter, city hall/fire department, and ambulance facility. This project will benefit 609 residents.

Rock County will use a $32,700 grant to purchase and install technology upgrades for local law enforcement vehicles, including license readers, printers, tablets, body cameras, docking stations, and a CRIMES record management system. This project will benefit 1,526 residents.

Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation, Inc. will use a $140,600 grant to implement an updated nurse calling system for the 19-bed critical access and primary care hospital located in Friend, Nebraska. This project will benefit 3,192 residents.

The Nebraska Communities Playhouse will use a $2.5 million loan to build a nearly 16,000 square foot theater in Hickman, Nebraska. The playhouse will be dedicated to a youth theater academy. The new facility will improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities, increased seating capacity, a larger stage, storage area, patio, lounge, office and box office, concession area, and mechanical room. This project will benefit 12,232 community members.

The city of South Sioux will use a $249,000 grant to purchase equipment for maintaining South Sioux City’s streets. This project will benefit 13,353 residents.

The Sunshine Senior Center will use a $80,700 grant to make important renovations including a new roof, windows, flooring, kitchen cabinet and cupboards, parking lot, and bathroom. The parking lot, bathroom, and kitchen renovations will include accessibility improvements for individuals with disabilities, and the new windows will provide energy efficient improvements. This project will benefit 251 residents.