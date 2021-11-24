Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold & windy move in later today. A chilly Thanksgiving is ahead.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild air is still in the area this morning but it won’t last long. A cold front will move through later this morning dragging in colder and windy conditions for the second of the day. We’ll be able to make it into the mid 50s by about noon then the temps will start to fall.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Watch for northwest winds to kick in by late morning then really pick in this afternoon and evening. They’ll likely gust to near 40 mph this evening and overnight.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That will drive in colder air all night long with us all waking up to temperatures in the 20s by Thanksgiving morning. There will be enough wind left over that wind chills will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range that morning as well.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Thanksgiving will easily be the coldest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the 30s likely. Thankfully we’ll warm quite a bit by Friday with highs in the 50s likely then and Saturday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The forecast in Lincoln looks great for the Heroes game as well with temperatures in the 60s likely by the end of the game.

Heroes Game (WOWT)

Overall the holiday travel forecast looks very good across the upper midwest and most of the country.

