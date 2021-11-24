Advertisement

Prosecutors drop 33 more cases due to evidence room thefts

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The number of criminal cases that have been dismissed because of the theft of $1.2 million worth of drugs from the Nebraska State Patrol evidence room has grown to nearly 100.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that prosecutors in Lincoln have dropped another 33 felony cases, adding to the 66 dismissals that occurred before the end of October. And more could be coming as 13 other counties in the region undertake reviews.

On Sept. 24, Lincoln Police and the head of the Nebraska State Patrol, Col. John Bolduc, announced the arrest of a former State Patrol evidence technician, Anna Idigima, who they said conspired with her boyfriend, George Weaver Jr., to sell drugs stolen from the evidence room.

