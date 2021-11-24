Project Christmas Joy kicks off at Omaha Home for Boys

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Project Christmas Joy is officially underway at the Omaha Home for Boys.

The annual drive goes from November 23 to December 7 and aims to collect gifts for youth served by the organization.

OHB will be celebrating the holidays with 150 teens and young adults, and about 50 children under the age of five.

Critically needed items include hygiene products, winter hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and kitchen essentials. Wish lists also include gift cards, body spray, lotion, make up, backpacks, and wallets.

In a release, Senior Director of Self-sufficiency Bailey Perry says, “We try to give every youth in our programs a few gifts at Christmas, and the reality is that for some, it’s the first time they’ve had the opportunity to experience this aspect of the holidays. They are truly grateful for everything they receive.”

Ways to give and a full list of needed items can be found on the OHB website.

Items can also be purchased via the “Project Christmas Joy for OHB” Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to Omaha Home for Boys.

