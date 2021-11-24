Advertisement

More charges filed against former Pleasantville police officer

24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and initially charged with one count of...
24-year-old Alec Veatch, of Norwalk, was arrested and initially charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the DCI filed additional criminal charges against former Pleasantville police officer, Alec Veatch.

Veatch was previously facing a slew of sexual assault charges including third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor. Now Veatch faces new charges from Marion County.

The added charges are assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Omaha homeowners raise concerns again about undermined street
Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed

Latest News

Omaha man spends nearly 30 Thanksgivings giving back to the community
Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured
BREAKING: Three people seriously injured in cutting
BREAKING: Three people seriously injured in cutting
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids