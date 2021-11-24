More charges filed against former Pleasantville police officer

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the DCI filed additional criminal charges against former Pleasantville police officer, Alec Veatch.

Veatch was previously facing a slew of sexual assault charges including third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor. Now Veatch faces new charges from Marion County.

The added charges are assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.

