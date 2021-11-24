More charges filed against former Pleasantville police officer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the DCI filed additional criminal charges against former Pleasantville police officer, Alec Veatch.
Veatch was previously facing a slew of sexual assault charges including third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor, and enticing a minor. Now Veatch faces new charges from Marion County.
The added charges are assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, enticing a minor, lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit serious injury.
