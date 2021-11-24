Missing inmate from Lincoln back in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services states that an inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in custody.

The NDCS says that Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, 28, left CCC-L the evening of Nov. 18. Authorities report they were advised on Monday, Nov. 22, that Vidales-Ramirez was in Omaha.

Vidales-Ramirez reportedly has a tentative release date of Dec. 18, 2021. The NDCS states he began his three-year and four-month sentence on June 29, 2020, for charges out of Douglas County that include strangulation and child abuse.

