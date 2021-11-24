Advertisement

Lincoln woman dies from injuries suffered in Blair crash

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports that 28-year-old Shannon Marie Musick succumbed...
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports that 28-year-old Shannon Marie Musick succumbed to her injuries suffered from a crash near Blair Tuesday morning.(WILX)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office said that a woman from Lincoln has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on Tuesday around 10 a.m.

Sheriffs say that Shannon Marie Musick, 28, was driving a Toyota truck northbound County Road 15 and a Mack pulling a side dump trailer was eastbound on Highway 91. Documents state that Musick’s truck failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the rear wheels of the side dump trailer.

Law enforcement says Musick was transported to the Blair Hospital by Blair Rescue where she succumbed to her injuries. The Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office did not report any injuries to the driver of the Mack truck.

