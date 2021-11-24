Advertisement

Iowa farmer Muhlbauer ends Senate campaign

Dave Muhlbauer was seeking the Democratic nomination.
Dave Muhlbauer
Dave Muhlbauer(KTIV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Western Iowa farmer and former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer is ending his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Chuck Grassley.

Muhlbauer announced Tuesday he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for Senate. In his announcement, Muhlbauer noted the recent death of a nephew and the “devastating effect” on his family.

Muhlbauer began his campaign in May. Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken, Minden City Council member Glenn Hurst and former state Rep. Bob Krause of Burlington are still seeking the Democratic nomination.

Grassley is running for an eighth U.S. Senate term. State Sen. Jim Carlin also is seeking the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

Latest News

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Mayor Stothert talks about Omaha Land Bank appointment
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he was misled about UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's plan to...
Nebraska governor deals ‘no faith’ blow to university officials’ strategy to address racism
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts on Chancellor Green's 'anti-racist' plan citing Ibram Kendi