Advertisement

Humane Society, Omaha Fire rescue ‘Lucky’ dog from sinkhole

The Nebraska Humane Society and Omaha Fire Department successfully rescued a dog, Lucky, after...
The Nebraska Humane Society and Omaha Fire Department successfully rescued a dog, Lucky, after falling in a 12-foot sinkhole.(Nebraska Humane Society)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society received a distress call Tuesday night from an Omaha couple after their dog Lucky fell in a 12-foot deep sinkhole.

The NHS says the couple was on a walk with Lucky when he spotted a rabbit and took off running out of their sight. They were searching for about 10 minutes before they heard the dog crying nearby and found him in the sinkhole.

The NHS states that they were forced to call the Omaha Fire Department for a rescue mission — they were able to use a few wooden beams with mesh over it to have the dog climb up.

Talk about having a sinking feeling. "Lucky" and his family were on a walk around 8 p.m. when the dog saw a rabbit and...

Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Rescue responders reported that Lucky climbed out of the hole with no injures and “was excited to be back with his owners.”

The 12-foot sinkhole is located near Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, officials have reportedly put caution tape around the sinkhole following Lucky’s incident.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

Latest News

28-year-old Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, NDCS inmate at CCC-L
Missing inmate from Lincoln back in custody
Jarad Postell, left, and Kerry Morgan Jr. were sentenced Nov. 17, 2021, for charges relating to...
Eastern Iowa men sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl overdose death
Caller scams Lincoln woman out of nearly $20,000
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold & wind move in later today. A chilly Thanksgiving is ahead.