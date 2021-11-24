Humane Society, Omaha Fire rescue ‘Lucky’ dog from sinkhole

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society received a distress call Tuesday night from an Omaha couple after their dog Lucky fell in a 12-foot deep sinkhole.

The NHS says the couple was on a walk with Lucky when he spotted a rabbit and took off running out of their sight. They were searching for about 10 minutes before they heard the dog crying nearby and found him in the sinkhole.

The NHS states that they were forced to call the Omaha Fire Department for a rescue mission — they were able to use a few wooden beams with mesh over it to have the dog climb up.

Rescue responders reported that Lucky climbed out of the hole with no injures and “was excited to be back with his owners.”

The 12-foot sinkhole is located near Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, officials have reportedly put caution tape around the sinkhole following Lucky’s incident.

