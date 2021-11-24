EMT crew delivers baby on rural Nebraska roadside two days after training

HILDRETH, Neb. (WOWT) - One couple was forced to pull over on a rural Nebraska road when soon-to-be mother Jasmine Gutschow began having contractions almost a month before her due date.

“It was not expected at all like, I told them in the ambulance, I was like ... ‘I’m not making it to the hospital guys’ and they just kept were like ‘Yeah, you’re going to make it, it’s going to be okay everything’s going to be fine, you got this,’” Jasmine Gutschow told KSNB Local 4. “Well, it didn’t happen — five minutes out from Minden, they were like ‘Congratulations on your baby boy.’”

According to a report from UNMC, the couple was on their way to their doctor in Kearney last week when their car broke down. They said her contractions accelerated as dad Kevin Gregory dialed 911.

The 911 dispatcher then contacted the Hildreth Fire and Rescue — the closest available squad.

Coincidentally enough, officials say that particular EMT crew was coming off specialized, high-tech training on emergency obstetrics from the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Simulation-in-Motion Nebraska (SIM-NE).

Hildreth Fire Department hadn’t had to help deliver a baby in about 50 years, according to Hildreth Fire and Rescue EMT Elizabeth Burki.

“I actually thought people were messing with us when the page first came out because we just had the training essentially 48 hours before that and then, made our way up town and got in the back of the ambulance and the first thing that I said to the guys is that my fingers were numb and I was going to throw up, I was so nervous,” she said. “You don’t get a call for that like, ever.”

The recent training was very similar to the situation they were heading into on Nov. 15.

“Thank god for the training,” Burki said. “I’m not even going to kid you.”

So thankful to have this training brought to us! Posted by Hildreth Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Hildreth Fire and Rescue responders said they were on their way to the hospital in an ambulance when the delivery began.

“I said, ‘That’s a head,’” Burki said. “ ‘Get down there, we’re catching this baby. We’re doing this.’ It was fast and awesome and amazing.”

If it weren’t for those valuable lessons the Hildreth Fire and Rescue crew had learned for delivering a baby just 48 hours prior, Burki said things may not have gone as smoothly as they did.

“Monday, 8:51 a.m., mile marker 32,” said Gregory, the proud new father of baby boy Raiden.

“They were fantastic,” said Gutschow, the new mom.

Following the delivery, Gutschow and Raiden were taken to Kearney County Health Services for additional assistance.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.