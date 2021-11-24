Advertisement

Shooting investigation near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln

Heavy law enforcement presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
Heavy law enforcement presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.

There was a report of a medical emergency in the area around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. An ambulance with lights and sirens on was seen leaving the area around 3:15 p.m.

A 10/11 reporter is on the scene and we’re awaiting more details.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Heavy police presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.
Heavy police presence near 20th and G Streets in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

Latest News

Thanksgiving forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Thanksgiving ahead of another warm up
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Specialized, high-tech training on emergency obstetrics from the University of Nebraska Medical...
UNMC SIM-NE training, roadside delivery, Nov. 24
28-year-old Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, NDCS inmate at CCC-L
Missing inmate from Lincoln back in custody