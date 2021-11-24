Gretna uses defense to win first state tile in nail biter against Westside

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna’s first ever trip to a state championship game will be remembered for a long time. the Dragons beat the Westside Warriors in a tight game that went down to the wire. The final score was 7 to 3.

Westside scored a field goal in the second quarter to make it 3-0 and it stayed that way until under 7 minutes to go. That’s when Zane Flores hit Joe Roll on a huge passing play to put the Dragons down near the goal line.

Flores finished off the drive with a QB sneak. It was Gretna’s first points of the entire game and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The defense would still have to earn them the win.

With 32 seconds left, a big pass from Anthony Rezac to Grant Guyett put the Warriors in prime position to score the go-ahead goal, but the Dragon’s defense along with a few errors by Westside earned the victory. That included getting a stop on Westside’s final play that started with just two seconds on the clock.

The win for Gretna ended Westside’s long win streak. The Warriors had not lost a game since they were defeated by Bellevue West in the 2019 state championship game.

