Advertisement

Gretna uses defense to win first state tile in nail biter against Westside

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gretna’s first ever trip to a state championship game will be remembered for a long time. the Dragons beat the Westside Warriors in a tight game that went down to the wire. The final score was 7 to 3.

Westside scored a field goal in the second quarter to make it 3-0 and it stayed that way until under 7 minutes to go. That’s when Zane Flores hit Joe Roll on a huge passing play to put the Dragons down near the goal line.

Flores finished off the drive with a QB sneak. It was Gretna’s first points of the entire game and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The defense would still have to earn them the win.

With 32 seconds left, a big pass from Anthony Rezac to Grant Guyett put the Warriors in prime position to score the go-ahead goal, but the Dragon’s defense along with a few errors by Westside earned the victory. That included getting a stop on Westside’s final play that started with just two seconds on the clock.

The win for Gretna ended Westside’s long win streak. The Warriors had not lost a game since they were defeated by Bellevue West in the 2019 state championship game.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Bennington wins state title
Bennington wins Class B state championship 42-14, Dylan Mostek breaks state record
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers update: Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Union Omaha players hoist the championship trophy after beating Greenville 3-0 in the USL...
Union Omaha beats Greenville Triumph SC for the USL League One Championship
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn...
Another Huskers single digit loss, 35-28 at Wisconsin after controversial call