Advertisement

Fate of Hollywood legend Astaire’s former house in Omaha up in the air

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fate of one Omaha home, considered to be a landmark by many local residents, is in question.

The property of interest used to be the home of Hollywood legend Fred Astaire. It has seemingly fallen into disrepair.

The city told 6 News that they’ve had trouble locating the owner but said Tuesday that they have located representatives of the homeowner. City officials said they plan to work with them to get the home fixed up rather than tearing it down.

“I think every house in Omaha that is salvageable should not be torn down, it should be saved. It’s cheaper to rehab a house than it is to tear down and rebuild,” said Dave Fanslau of the Omaha Planning Department.

Fanslau added that he is not aware of anything particularly historic about the house except its relation to Astaire.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

New steps to combat affordable housing in Omaha
Omaha City Council, local organizations push to combat affordable housing crisis
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports that 28-year-old Shannon Marie Musick succumbed...
Lincoln woman dies from injuries suffered in Blair crash
NSP marijuana bust near Kimball
NSP marijuana bust near Kimball
Closing the affordable housing gaps in Omaha
Closing the affordable housing gaps in Omaha