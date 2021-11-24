Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly Thanksgiving ahead of another warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our cool down has started today with temperatures falling fast behind out latest cold front. Gusty NW winds will bring in more chilly air for thursday and also add to a wind chill factor... the first half of the day will feel more like the teens!

Wind chill Thursday (wowt)

Thanksgiving will be chilly with a high of only 35 for Thursday in the metro. This comes with lighter winds and more sunshine but it will be a chilly day with much of the morning and evening hours spent in the 20s.

Thanksgiving forecast (wowt)

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll warm into the 50s for the weekend with showers possible on Saturday... Models are hinting at a very mild start to December with highs staying in the mid-upper 50s... we may even see a few low 60s. Stay tuned!

