Eastern Iowa men sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl overdose death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - Two Davenport men were each sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison after a man dropped off at a hospital in September 2019 was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kerry Morgan Jr., 31, and Jarad Postell, 40, were each convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl purported to be heroin resulting in death and serious bodily injury. They were sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 17, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release Wednesday that Morgan and Postell will be ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and pay $15,969.75 in restitution with his co-defendants. He will also serve five years of supervised release following his sentence.

Authorities tracked Postell down at a casino in Bettendorf by Davenport Police investigating the hospital drop-off death. He confessed at that time to meeting the victim and conspiring with a co-defendant to obtain the fentanyl purported to be heroin, which he said the victim had obtained from Morgan and used in Postell’s presence. After administering Narcan failed to revive the man, Postell said he drove the victim to Genesis West Hospital and dropped him off there.

A third co-defendant, Amber Maxwell, said at trial that she had shared with Postell a heroin/fentanyl mixture she had purchased from Morgan, who was arrested on Sept. 11, 2019, in possession of “distribution quantities” of the compound as well as more than 50 grams of ice methamphetamine. Upon his arrest, he confessed to selling fentanyl said to be heroin, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bettendorf Police Department, according to U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.