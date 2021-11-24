Advertisement

Eastern Iowa man sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl overdose death

Jarad Paul Postell
Jarad Paul Postell(U.S. Attorney's Office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 40-year-old Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 17, in federal court to 25 years in prison after a man he dropped off at a hospital in September 2019 was pronounced dead on arrival.

Postell was convicted June 11 of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl purported to be heroin resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release Wednesday that Postell will be ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and pay $15,969.75 in restitution with his co-defendants. He will also serve five years of supervised release following his sentence.

Authorities tracked Postell down at a casino in Bettendorf by Davenport Police investigating the drop-off death. He confessed at that time to meeting the victim and conspiring with a co-defendant to obtain the fentanyl purported to be heroin, which he said the victim had used in his presence. After administering Narcan failed to revive the man, Postell said he drove the victim to Genesis West Hospital and dropped him off there.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bettendorf Police Department, according to U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

