Advertisement

Caller scams Lincoln woman out of nearly $20,000

(VNL)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning people about a scam that recently left an elderly woman out nearly $20,000.

Lincoln Police said a 91-year-old woman received multiple phone calls last week from someone claiming to be with Wells Fargo Bank.

Over the course of four days, the scammer convinced the victim to withdraw money, purchase gift cards, and give the caller the gift card codes. 

The victim suffered a total loss of $17,500.00. 

“This investigation is ongoing but LPD would like to remind everyone that similar scams continue to plague our community,” Sergeant Chris Vigil said.  “If you are asked to purchase any form of gift card, which is almost always not a legitimate request, please end the call and contact that business or organization to confirm the accuracy of the request.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Vandals target brick mailbox in west Omaha
Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

Latest News

28-year-old Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, NDCS inmate at CCC-L
Missing inmate from Lincoln back in custody
The Nebraska Humane Society and Omaha Fire Department successfully rescued a dog, Lucky, after...
Humane Society, Omaha Fire rescue ‘Lucky’ dog from sinkhole
Jarad Postell, left, and Kerry Morgan Jr. were sentenced Nov. 17, 2021, for charges relating to...
Eastern Iowa men sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl overdose death
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold & wind move in later today. A chilly Thanksgiving is ahead.