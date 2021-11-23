West Omaha club donates winter gear to elementary school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A West Omaha club dedicated to helping children asked a North Omaha principal what else do they need?

This is the response.

On a brisk November morning, members of the West Omaha Diamond K Kiwanis Club unpacked their trunks full of new stuff brought at Target. Inside each bag is a collection of warm clothes.

“Coats, sweatpants, boots, hats, gloves – just anything that would keep kids warm,” said Kris Dungan.

Thank you @Kiwanis Club of Omaha. Our students will be toasty warm all because of your generous donation! Thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/nxjMUa5Pd8 — Miller Park Elementary (@OPS_MillerPark) November 22, 2021

For the last 20 years, they’ve put their teaching skills to work, helping first graders at Miller Park Elementary learn to read. But COVID has limited that partnership for the last two years.

This winter clothes drive helps fill a connection gap.

“First year we did this – it was $1,300-to-$1,400, and it has grown. We’ve been partnering with Miller Park for a long time,” said Dungan.

This year it’s $3,000 worth of winter gear.

Miller Park’s principal told the Kiwanis Club member that his team appreciated the community partnership.

