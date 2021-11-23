Advertisement

West Omaha club donates winter gear to elementary school

West Omaha club donates winter gear to elementary school Kiwanis club donation
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A West Omaha club dedicated to helping children asked a North Omaha principal what else do they need?

This is the response.

On a brisk November morning, members of the West Omaha Diamond K Kiwanis Club unpacked their trunks full of new stuff brought at Target. Inside each bag is a collection of warm clothes.

“Coats, sweatpants, boots, hats, gloves – just anything that would keep kids warm,” said Kris Dungan.

For the last 20 years, they’ve put their teaching skills to work, helping first graders at Miller Park Elementary learn to read. But COVID has limited that partnership for the last two years.

This winter clothes drive helps fill a connection gap.

“First year we did this – it was $1,300-to-$1,400, and it has grown. We’ve been partnering with Miller Park for a long time,” said Dungan.

This year it’s $3,000 worth of winter gear.

Miller Park’s principal told the Kiwanis Club member that his team appreciated the community partnership.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers update: Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time

Latest News

Omaha city officials plans on modifying cell tower ordinances
FNBO acquires Western State Bank
FNBO acquires Western State Bank
Nebraska health systems balance low bed, possible surge
Nebraska health systems balance low bed, possible surge
Possible change on cell tower ordinances in Omaha
Possible change on cell tower ordinances in Omaha