Two Louisiana men sentenced in Iowa for 2001 drug conspiracy

(WILX)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - Two men from Shreveport, Louisiana were sentenced to prison on Monday by a U.S. district court chief judge.

Kendrick Page, 39, and Breon Armstrong, 20, were both convicted for their involvement in a 2001 drug conspiracy. Page was sentenced to 340 months, about 28 years, and Armstrong was sentenced to 210 months, about 17.5 years.

According to the release, “Page and Armstrong were convicted by a jury in July 2021 of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including ice methamphetamine and crack cocaine.” Further in the release, they say the “district court found Page was responsible for the distribution of over 100 pounds of ice methamphetamine.”

It’s reported that since 2001 Page was in charge of the drug trafficking business that was operated in Burlington and evidence revealed he recruited others to sell drugs for him including Armstrong, traveling from Burlington to Shreveport.

Evidence at the trial according to the release, continue to show Page advancing the drug trafficking business by using “credible threats of violence” and both Page and Armstrong had guns in connection to drug trafficking.

In an investigation with about 28 different local sheriffs and police departments, six other people were federally charged in November 2019 after many search warrants in Burlington and other places.

