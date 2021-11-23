Trooper arrests one after seizing 70+ lbs of drugs in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says they have arrested one person on Tuesday after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The NSP reveals that Liming Yang, 36, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was reportedly lodged in Kimball County Jail.

Troopers state that around 1 p.m. on Monday they observed an eastbound Hyundai speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80 near Kimball. NSP officials report that during the traffic stop, a trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

NSP documents state that Yang was arrested after a search of the vehicle discovered 78 pounds of marijuana contained in vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk.

