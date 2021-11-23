Sheriffs investigating after west Omaha residents report mailbox explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dangerous mystery in west Omaha — residents are trying to figure out why someone blew up one of their mailboxes.

It’s not your typical mailbox either, it was a solid brick structure. The type of mailbox that if a car were to hit it, the car likely loses.

However, it was no match for some type of explosion that occurred last weekend.

“My initial thought was that someone hit the mailbox with their vehicle,” said the homeowner.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near 180th St. and W. Dodge Rd. One of their neighbor’s security cameras spotted a red or burgundy four-door sedan slowly driving by.

37 seconds later — a loud explosion rang through the neighborhood.

“I heard enough to get up and take a look outside,” the homeowner said.

Right away, the homeowner could tell it wasn’t just fireworks.

“There was a heavy sulfur smell,” he said. “And it was some sort of pipe bomb. Someone could have been walking a dog and had the device headed their way and it wouldn’t be a good outcome.”

The homeowners believe their mailbox was a random target. But with the power of social media and the rise of recent destructive Tik Tok challenges, they thought maybe this was connected.

“I actually asked the deputy sheriff that question, and he did not think so,” said one homeowner.

Neighbors hope that Douglas County Sheriff investigators can track down those who are responsible for the destruction.

The force of the explosion was so powerful that the front of the mailbox, two pounds of cast iron, flew into the neighbor’s yard across the street. It split her security sign in half, which was located about 30 yards from the explosion.

Douglas County Sheriff investigators tell 6 News that they aren’t aware of any other cases similar to this one.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.