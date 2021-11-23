Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Blustery south wind will send us near record highs

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it is a chilly start to the day, the south wind will warm us well above average and take us near record highs. Ultimately we will likely fall a bit short but should still get a great day to enjoy regardless.

South wind gusts will be what helps us warm and you’ll notice those by late morning. They’ll gust to near 30-35 mph in the metro with a few gusts to 40 mph possible west of the metro too.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning that will flip our winds around to the north west. We’ll still be able to warm into the 50s but that high likely happens close to noon before the colder air moves in.

Thanksgiving is then expected to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s but thankfully the wind will be light.

Thankfully we’ll warm fairly quickly again Friday and return to the 50s. Lincoln has a shot to hit 60 degrees during the game Friday afternoon.

