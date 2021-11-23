PLCS holds first board meeting since man cited for gun possession

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The visible differences were subtle, as Papillion-La Vista Schools held its first board meeting since a man was removed and later charged with bringing a loaded gun into a school board meeting.

A sign has been posted, and there are now four officers instead of two. The two additional off-duty officers have been hired by the district as private security, patrolling the parking lot and checking the safety of latecomers.

“We’ve also added some cameras,” said Annette Eyman, Communications Director for the PLCS District. “Cameras we can post right away, so we have a record of who is attending the board meeting.”

And 42-year-old Papillion resident Edward J. Weinger, the man facing two Class 3 misdemeanor charges for the handgun incident, has been banned from meetings.

While COVID-19 response and masking issues were not on the agenda Monday night, there was vocal opposition during public comments. Still, many of those in attendance applauded when speakers expressed gratitude and support, like this man who prompted those in support to stand up.

”We are here tonight to say thank you to Dr. Rikli, the board members, all of the staff, for the outstanding job you do in teaching, educating, and protecting our children.”

Even with public emotions more subdued, the district is prepared to take further protective measures if needed in the future.

”It’s one meeting at a time right now,” Eyman said. “We’re constantly evaluating, looking at how we run the meetings, how we structure them, what the next steps are that we need to put into place to make things more smooth for everybody that’s involved.”

Weniger, who does possess a concealed handgun permit, was charged with carrying a weapon into the Nov. 8 PLC school board meeting, as well as failure to disclose to the officer that he had a weapon. Both are violations of Nebraska state law.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 1 at 9:00 a.m. The Sarpy County attorney’s office has not ruled out additional charges.

