Omaha Police investigating fatal crash

It was reported just after 3:15 a.m. at 120th and Blondo.
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

It was reported just after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday at 120th and Blondo.

Douglas County dispatchers confirm one person died in the crash and two others were transported from the scene.

The intersection is closed while OPD investigates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest updates.

