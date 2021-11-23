Omaha Police investigating fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash.

It was reported just after 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday at 120th and Blondo.

Douglas County dispatchers confirm one person died in the crash and two others were transported from the scene.

The intersection is closed while OPD investigates.

