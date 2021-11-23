Omaha city officials plans on modifying cell tower ordinances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cell tower parked in the middle of a sidewalk came as a surprise to people who live in the neighborhood near 55th and Poppleton.

People who live close to the tower say they were blindsided when workers started construction back in the summer.

“I came home and got a big surprise.”

“Just doesn’t seem like its something that should be done without the permission of the property owner.”

City officials can’t do much about where cell towers are located and state law gives wireless companies the right to occupy the city’s right away.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen and Council member Danny Begley are planning to change the procedure so residents can get more notice before a cell tower goes up close to their home.

“We’re going about it two ways, we’re going to introduce a local ordinance on December 7 that would require notice of property owners when these things are planned and so if there’s an issue we can have a conversation upfront and see what the options might be,” said Festersen.

Festersen and Begley say they also plan to work with the state legislature to make a modification to the law on a state level. Festersen believes there is interest in the issue in Lincoln.

“We have some senators that are interested that have been impacted in their particular district too with some of these poles that seem to have gone up without any thought.”

Festersen says this is happening all across the county and this problem is not unique to Nebraska. The council president hopes the city can work with the wireless companies before the 5G poles go up instead of paving a new path around them once they are standing in what was once the middle of a sidewalk.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to modify state law on wireless companies and how notice adjacent neighbors should receive.

That will be a part of Omaha’s legislative package for the next session.

