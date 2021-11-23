Nebraska State Patrol preparing for tidal wave of holiday travelers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is getting ready for this year’s flock of Thanksgiving travelers with another annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

NSP and numerous other agencies in Nebraska will be participating in this year’s seatbelt safety campaign that runs from Wednesday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 28. Law enforcement urges traveling motorists to buckle up as AAA projects the largest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005.

“We are expecting a big increase in roadway travel for Thanksgiving, as many people are hitting the road to visit family and friends,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As families gather across our state, let’s all work together to make sure this Thanksgiving is remembered for those joyous events, rather than a tragedy on the road.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 279 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes around the country during the 2019 Thanksgiving weekend.

“Troopers will be on the road throughout the entire state this weekend, working overtime to assist motorists and maintain safe roadways for everyone on the road,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We encourage all drivers to follow traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, and buckle up, every trip and every time.”

