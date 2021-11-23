Advertisement

Man sentenced for child pornography distribution on Pinterest

45-year-old Timothy E. Caruso was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after a jury found him...
45-year-old Timothy E. Caruso was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on charges of distributing child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography.(MGN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Attorney’s Office records show that a 45-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday for charges of distributing child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Documents state that Timothy E. Caruso was found guilty by a jury on July 15, 2021, for the above-mentioned charges and has been sentenced to 180 months imprisonment for the child pornography offenses and 14 months for a violation of supervised release which is to be served consecutively.

Law enforcement says Caruso was on federal supervision after a prior conviction for failing to register as a sex offender. In Dec. 2018, documents state that Caruso uploaded an image of child pornography to a private section of Pinterest before app officials reported the upload to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say the image was traced back to a Google account used by Caruso and sent from an IP address where he was staying. They state that further investigation discovered Caruso’s search terms indicating an interest in young girls. His messages on Pinterest reportedly included that he had lost his child pornography collection and was seeking to trade and acquire new images.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Caruso will be on supervised release for life upon his release from prison.

