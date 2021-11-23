LOOKING BACK: Thanksgiving Day records in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blast of cold air is on the way for Thanksgiving in the Heartland, but we’re not looking to break any records. Temperatures will be several degrees below-normal under mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving Day 2021 will be sunny but chilly in Omaha (WOWT)

We know Thanksgiving falls on a different date every year, but the fourth Thursday of November brings Omaha highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s on average. Of course, November is a month when we can experience big swings in temperatures, very gusty winds, and either rain or snow (or both!).

THE PAST 10 YEARS

Thanksgiving of 2020 was pretty “typical”. We had dry skies in Omaha with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Thanksgiving of 2019 was a chilly one, with patchy freezing drizzle. The 2017 and 2018 Thanksgivings were pleasant with above-normal highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thanksgiving Day the past 10 years (WOWT)

Conditions were pretty chilly on Thanksgiving during the years spanning 2013 to 2016. The rainiest Thanksgiving over the past 10 years was in 2015 with 0.32″ of rain and a trace of snow on the 26th.

Thanksgiving of 2012 was another warm one, with 2011 breaking the record for warmest Thanksgiving temperature in Omaha!

RECORD-BREAKING THANKSGIVINGS

Speaking of records – outside of the record warmest Thanksgiving in Omaha, the majority of us weren’t around to experience the most extreme Thanksgivings in Omaha. Keep in mind records here date back to 1871!

Record-breaking Thanksgivings in Omaha (WOWT)

The coldest Thanksgiving Day on record in Omaha occurred in 1877 with a low temperature of 2° below-zero. The wettest Thanksgiving dropped 1.59″ of rainfall in 1896.

The snowiest? 2.9″ of accumulation fell on Thanksgiving Day of 1931.

