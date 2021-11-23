Advertisement

Judge: Iowa Medicaid denial of sex change surgery unlawful

FILE - American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen speaks during a...
FILE - American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa, May 15, 2018. An Iowa law that prohibits Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents violates state law and the state constitution, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Bettis Austen says it's an historic win for civil rights in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she disagrees with the district court's ruling and is exploring all options moving forward.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa judge has ruled that 2019 state law passed by Republicans prohibiting Medicaid coverage for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents violates the Iowa Civil Rights Act and the Equal Protection clause of the Iowa Consitution.

Judge William Kelly ordered the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide coverage for sex reassignment surgeries when ordered to treat gender dysphoria. The ruling is a victory for Aiden Vasquez and Mika Covington, two Iowans represented by the ACLU of Iowa, who sought surgeries under their Medicaid plans but were denied.

ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen says it’s an historic win for civil rights in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she disagrees with the district court’s ruling and is exploring all options moving forward.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

