Iowa man pleads not guilty to child pornography

31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson has entered a plea of not guilty to federal child porn charges...
31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson has entered a plea of not guilty to federal child porn charges stemming from an international investigation.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa - A Waterloo, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges connected to an international investigation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports a federal grand jury charged 31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson with receipt and possession of child pornography. Olson pleaded not guilty Thursday. He’s currently jailed.

The indictment alleges Olson had images of a child under age 12 between 2019 and 2020.

Undercover Australian police took over a man’s account in 2019 and received images of child abuse from hundreds of people. Australian police found Olson’s email in the mix and sent findings to U.S. authorities.

