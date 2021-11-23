Iowa butcher faces high demand ahead of Thanksgiving

ESSEX, Iowa (WOWT) - Local butchers just can’t keep up. Demand driven by the pandemic is proving to be long-lasting.

The wait to get beef cattle is over a year at Johnson Locker in Essex, Iowa. Beckie Jones is the owner.

“It’s kind of exhausting. Even two hours here or there off is out of the question,” said Jones.

They’re not alone, local lockers across the midwest were inundated when meatpacking plants shut down amid the pandemic.

“I did, I did. I thought once the packers opened up and everything,” said Jones.

People are turning local and not turning back.

“During COVID when they couldn’t find meat they couldn’t get meat at the stores, they bought from local farmers. They got a taste for the good stuff and they’re repeating,” said Jones.

A lot of the crunch comes down to critical cooler space.

“That’s how we book is how much room I’ve got on the rails every week. And then we cut those animals out and the other animals come, so it’s a constant cycle,” said Jones.

Butchers are working nearly nonstop to keep that cycle moving. Cody Davis heads up the meat cutting and says there’s no sign of it slowing down.

“We just do all we can do. We book up a certain amount each week and try to get through it best we can,” said Davis.

“I have been keeping up, I’ve been keeping it up for over a year, so,” said Jones.

Some relief could be coming down the pike. Iowa lawmakers passed a bill this summer aimed at incentivizing the local locker industry.

It includes grant money and forgivable loans to start-up and expand these businesses. Also, it takes steps towards getting a butchery program into a community college.

