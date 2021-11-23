Illinois man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year old man from Moline, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 18, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say that Devon Allen McConnell was sentenced to 200 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. McConnell is also required to pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to police, McConnell was identified by law enforcement when he was pilled over with 1.31 grams of ice methamphetamine and a loaded nine-millimeter firearm.

In a post-Miranda interview, documents show that McConnell admitted being on his way to meet with someone and sell the methamphetamine in his possession. Furthermore, police say he also admitted to possessing the firearm and carrying it with him during drug deals.

Court documents state that McConnell pleaded guilty to these offenses on July 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.