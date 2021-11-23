First National Bank of Omaha acquires Western State Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deal worth millions has First National Bank of Omaha expanding.

The bank announced that they’ve acquired Western States Bank. Western State is headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming with branches located in western Nebraska as well as Colorado.

The move has to go through regulatory and shareholder approvals before being finalized. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Western States’ customers and colleagues to First National Bank of Omaha. Western States has a proud history and an excellent reputation, plus they share our values and commitment to community. We’re thrilled about this opportunity to grow and continue to serve customers in Colorado and Nebraska markets where we operate today while introducing ourselves to new customers in the vibrant Wyoming communities of Laramie and Cheyenne.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.