Advertisement

Ex-Kansas officer who sued sheriff’s deputy killed by police

A former police detective in Kansas City, Kansas, was fatally shot by a police officer on...
A former police detective in Kansas City, Kansas, was fatally shot by a police officer on Monday after he disarmed one officer and pointed a gun at another.(Submitted)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a former police detective, who last year sued a sheriff’s deputy for running over him in a rural field, has been fatally shot by a police officer after disarming one officer and pointing a gun at another.

Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman says Lionel Womack was killed during the encounter Monday after police received 911 calls about a man standing in a road pointing at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic.

Oakman said Tuesday that the officers had no choice and that the whole incident took place in 26 seconds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson has entered a plea of not guilty to federal child porn charges...
Iowa man pleads not guilty to child pornography
Big plans ahead for Bennington’s $10 million sports complex project
Sept. 2, 2021 photo of Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.
Axne announces $500K DOJ grant for central Iowa law enforcement agencies
Iowa girl's answer to bullying: A letter to Santa
Iowa girl's answer to bullying: A letter to Santa