Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down through Thanksgiving, a chill ahead!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record breaking Tuesday we’re due for our next cool down... Winds shift from the N on Wednesday and pull in a chill. Highs fall about 10 degrees into the low to mid 50s, not bad for this time of the year, but the addition of cloud cover and gusty winds as high as the 30s to low 40s will make it feel much cooler.

Windy Wednesday (wowt)

We’ll continue to cool into Thanksgiving with a high of only 36 for Thursday in the metro. This comes with lighter winds and more sunshine but it will be a chilly day with much of the morning and evening hours spent in the 20s.

Thanksgiving forecast (wowt)

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Across the country we have a few systems to watch through the holiday but nothing that is a huge concern. Wednesday brings a system through the Rockies that holds potential for mountain snow and light snow near Denver... Thursday we’ll watch parts of Texas, including Houston and Dallas, as well as Arkansas for some severe weather potential, this may cause delays... storms and showers will stretch to the NE but will be less intense. Friday will bring snow potential to parts of New England with a relatively quiet Saturday. Sunday, we’ll keep an eye on Chicago as well as parts of New England for snow.

Thanksgiving travel Wednesday (wowt)

Thanksgiving travel Thursday (wowt)

Thanksgiving travel Friday (wowt)

Thanksgiving travel Saturday (wowt)

Thanksgiving travel Sunday (wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll warm into the 50s for the weekend with showers possible on Saturday... Models are hinting at a very mild start to December with highs staying in the mid-upper 50s... we may even see a few low 60s. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.