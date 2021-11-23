Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down through Thanksgiving, a chill ahead!

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record breaking Tuesday we’re due for our next cool down... Winds shift from the N on Wednesday and pull in a chill. Highs fall about 10 degrees into the low to mid 50s, not bad for this time of the year, but the addition of cloud cover and gusty winds as high as the 30s to low 40s will make it feel much cooler.

Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday(wowt)

We’ll continue to cool into Thanksgiving with a high of only 36 for Thursday in the metro. This comes with lighter winds and more sunshine but it will be a chilly day with much of the morning and evening hours spent in the 20s.

Thanksgiving forecast
Thanksgiving forecast(wowt)

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Across the country we have a few systems to watch through the holiday but nothing that is a huge concern. Wednesday brings a system through the Rockies that holds potential for mountain snow and light snow near Denver... Thursday we’ll watch parts of Texas, including Houston and Dallas, as well as Arkansas for some severe weather potential, this may cause delays... storms and showers will stretch to the NE but will be less intense. Friday will bring snow potential to parts of New England with a relatively quiet Saturday. Sunday, we’ll keep an eye on Chicago as well as parts of New England for snow.

Thanksgiving travel Wednesday
Thanksgiving travel Wednesday(wowt)
Thanksgiving travel Thursday
Thanksgiving travel Thursday(wowt)
Thanksgiving travel Friday
Thanksgiving travel Friday(wowt)
Thanksgiving travel Saturday
Thanksgiving travel Saturday(wowt)
Thanksgiving travel Sunday
Thanksgiving travel Sunday(wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll warm into the 50s for the weekend with showers possible on Saturday... Models are hinting at a very mild start to December with highs staying in the mid-upper 50s... we may even see a few low 60s. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Record-breaking Thanksgivings in Omaha
LOOKING BACK: Thanksgiving Day records in Omaha
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Blustery south wind will send us near record highs
Rusty's Morning Forecast