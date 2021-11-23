Advertisement

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, lawyer says

An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Laundrie family attorney said Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie said Tuesday that he fatally shot himself in the head.

Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.

Attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement that Laundrie’s parents have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said.

Found in a Florida nature preserve, Laundrie’s skeletal remains were positively identified last month using dental records.

The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

The investigation into Petito’s slaying, however, has not yet concluded. But only Laundrie was ever identified by law enforcement officials as a person of interest in the case.

Petito’s family reported the 22-year-old woman missing Sept. 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and, in Laundrie’s case, focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundrie home. It is a densely wooded, swampy area that’s home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.

Petito’s remains were discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, one of the places the young couple had visited on the trip they documented through social media videos. Authorities said the body had been there for about a month.

An autopsy in Wyoming concluded Petito died by strangulation and that it was a homicide. Laundrie was listed as a “person of interest” in her killing but he was charged only with fraudulent use of a debit card that was not his.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
fatal crash120th & blondo
Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday they have arrested a Chicago man that was in possession...
Trooper arrests one after seizing 70+ lbs of drugs in western Nebraska
People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Needs a miracle’: Fundraisers plead for Waukesha parade victims
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on economy