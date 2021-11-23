Blair wedding venue operators sentenced to, completed probation for theft

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Two wedding venue operators in Blair were arrested on theft charges in March of last year and have since completed their court sentences.

Court documents show that Nicholas Yaksich and Kelly Jo Yaksich of the South Creek Wedding and Events Center both pleaded no contest to theft/unlawful taking of $501-$1,499.

Police report that both Nicholas and Kelly Jo were sentenced to six months probation starting on April 13, 2021, and were discharged from their sentences on Oct. 12.

This is not the first time the Yaksich’s found themselves in legal trouble, 6 News reported a potential fraud pattern back in 2020.

